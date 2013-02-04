BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD/INR is set to open lower with a breach of 53 likely in trade, says a foreign bank dealer. The pair last closed at 53.19/20. * Foreign fund flows continue into local stocks with stake sale by the government in state-owned power producer NTPC Ltd next lined up on Feb. 7. * Dealers say some-front running may be seen ahead of NTPC share sale. * Asian currencies trading with robust gains. For details, see . * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.17 percent higher while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.45 percent up. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)