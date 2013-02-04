* USD/INR is set to open lower with a breach of 53 likely in trade, says a foreign bank dealer. The pair last closed at 53.19/20. * Foreign fund flows continue into local stocks with stake sale by the government in state-owned power producer NTPC Ltd next lined up on Feb. 7. * Dealers say some-front running may be seen ahead of NTPC share sale. * Asian currencies trading with robust gains. For details, see . * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.17 percent higher while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index 0.45 percent up. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)