India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.13 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.47 percent. * Asian shares advanced on Monday, drawing momentum from U.S. data showing some promise of a credible recovery, supported by the Federal Reserve's easing plans and solid manufacturing data from Europe and China. * Trading is expected to remain cautious this week as a sudden slump in share price of Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement in late market hours on Friday would make investors take cautious bet. * Earnings: Bank of Baroda, United Sprits, Kingfisher Airlines.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.