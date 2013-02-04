* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange was up 0.13 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.47 percent. * Asian shares advanced on Monday, drawing momentum from U.S. data showing some promise of a credible recovery, supported by the Federal Reserve's easing plans and solid manufacturing data from Europe and China. * Trading is expected to remain cautious this week as a sudden slump in share price of Tata Motors and UltraTech Cement in late market hours on Friday would make investors take cautious bet. * Earnings: Bank of Baroda, United Sprits, Kingfisher Airlines. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)