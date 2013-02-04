* India federal bond yields likely to be biased up after RBI deputy governor says the central bank may consider a cut in banks' held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio in the next fiscal year. The 10-year yield closed at 7.91 pct on Friday. * A cut in HTM ratio will make more bonds available for trading, increasing supply. * Bonds will also be pressured by the spike in crude oil prices which rose to a four-month peak on Friday on optimism about global economic recovery. * However, bonds may still find some support from RBI deputy H.R. Khan's comments about the central bank considering OMOs in February, March to ease liquidity. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)