* India federal bond yields likely to be biased up after RBI
deputy governor says the central bank may consider a cut in
banks' held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio in the next fiscal year.
The 10-year yield closed at 7.91
pct on Friday.
* A cut in HTM ratio will make more bonds available for trading,
increasing supply.
* Bonds will also be pressured by the spike in crude oil prices
which rose to a four-month peak on Friday on optimism about
global economic recovery.
* However, bonds may still find some support from RBI deputy
H.R. Khan's comments about the central bank considering OMOs in
February, March to ease liquidity.
