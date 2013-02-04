* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.92 percent following central bank deputy governor H.R. Khan's comment on the RBI looking to cut the held-to-maturity ratio of banks from April. * A cut in the HTM will make more bonds available for sale in the market, reducing demand for the papers. * However, Khan also said the RBI will continue to monitor the liquidity situation and will consider open market operations in February and March to ease any liquidity crunch, which is seen limiting any sharp fall in prices. * A rise in global crude oil prices to a four-month peak on Friday also hurting bond sentiment as it can push up domestic inflation. * Traders broadly expect the 10-year paper to hold in a 7.85 to 7.95 percent range this week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)