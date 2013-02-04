* The BSE index gains 0.43 percent, while the 50-share NSE index advances 0.46 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 3.5 percent and UltraTech Cement Ltd advances 3.6 percent after briefly plunging as much as 10 percent each on Friday, because of a technology trading glitch from brokerage Religare Capital Markets. * Oil refiners gain on expectations they will announce a diesel price hike as early as this week after the government last month allowed companies to raise prices. * Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, Indian Oil Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd shares gain over 0.7 percent each. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)