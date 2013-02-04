India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Goldman Sachs retains its "buy" rating on Crompton Greaves Ltd and adds the stock to its Asia-Pacific Conviction List. * Goldman cites a favourable risk-reward ratio after the Indian power equipment maker completed the restructuring of its Belgium plant in the quarter ended in December. * The bank adds Crompton Greaves' valuations are trading at a historical trough, calling it "unjustified." * Goldman's report comes after Morgan Stanley added Crompton Greaves, among other stocks, to its India model portfolio in a report on Friday. * However, Goldman has cut Crompton's sum-of-the-parts target price to 127 rupees from 144 rupees to factor in slower improvement in overseas margins after the December quarter results. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.