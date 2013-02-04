* India's NSE index could see support at around 6,000 points, analysts say based on a rise in put options at that level. * Open interest for put options at 6,000 points increased by 400,000 contracts on Monday, suggesting these investors don't expect too much downside below this level. * The spot NSE index had fallen 1.25 percent in the four sessions between Tuesday and Friday after the RBI cut interest rates as expected but adopted a more cautious stance on future rate cuts. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)