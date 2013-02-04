* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 2 basis points to 7.93 percent, following the central bank deputy's comments on Saturday that the bank is looking to cut banks' held-to-maturity ratio in April. * The HTM ratio of banks if reduced would make more bonds available for sale and push bond prices lower. * However, bond prices are supported by comments from the same deputy that the RBI is looking at the option of conducting open market operations in February and March and is watching government spending. * Global crude oil prices steadying above four-month highs also hurt bonds. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)