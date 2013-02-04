* USD/INR still down, but trading in range. Pair at 52.99/01 versus Friday's close of 53.19/20. It has traded in a tight 52.9250-53.07 band in session. * State-run bank dealer says selling from custodials absorbed by oil bids, with trading range in 52.85-53.15 band for session. * He estimates $500 million of inflows on account on NTPC's share sale likely on Thursday. * India raised $585 million on Friday through a share sale in Oil India, with 40-50 percent of bids being accounted for by FIIs. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)