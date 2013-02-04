BRIEF-Bank of Baroda seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to 60 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to raise additional capital worth up to INR 60 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate hits 7.3150 percent, its highest since June 20 and up 4.5 basis points from Friday, as stop losses hit last week continue to prompt investors to pay the five-year. * Traders say comments from the central bank after the policy review on Jan. 29 have cast doubts over a March rate cut while the cut in banks' cash reserve ratio is likely to delay open market operations, keeping up the paying pressure on rates. * "The 5-year rate breached the critical stop loss at 7.25 percent last week, people are now talking of 7.35 percent and 7.45 percent as well," a senior trader at a European bank says. * The one-year rate edges up to 7.65 percent, its highest since Dec. 24 and up 2 bps on day. * Rise in global crude oil prices also hurts sentiment, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all three bids for 17.50 billion rupees ($271.47 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)