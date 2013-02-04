* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate hits 7.3150 percent, its highest since June 20 and up 4.5 basis points from Friday, as stop losses hit last week continue to prompt investors to pay the five-year. * Traders say comments from the central bank after the policy review on Jan. 29 have cast doubts over a March rate cut while the cut in banks' cash reserve ratio is likely to delay open market operations, keeping up the paying pressure on rates. * "The 5-year rate breached the critical stop loss at 7.25 percent last week, people are now talking of 7.35 percent and 7.45 percent as well," a senior trader at a European bank says. * The one-year rate edges up to 7.65 percent, its highest since Dec. 24 and up 2 bps on day. * Rise in global crude oil prices also hurts sentiment, traders add. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)