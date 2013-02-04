* Shares in India's Bank of Baroda fall as much as 8 percent after the bank's October-December earnings disappointed investors. * The bank said in a statement its December-quarter net profit fell to 10.12 billion rupees compared with 12.90 billion rupees a year earlier, while non-performing loans increased to 1.12 percent versus 0.51 percent a year earlier. * "The market was expecting better numbers," said Vaibhav Agrawal, a banking analyst at Angel Broking. * "Possibly, with the new management coming in, there has been higher NPA recognition than what would have earlier been expected." * In January, the central government appointed S. S. Mundra as chairman and managing director of the bank. * Bank of Baroda shares were down 7.1 percent at 0718 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)