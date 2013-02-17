By Stuart Grudgings and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 18 Nazir Razak, the chief
executive of Malaysian bank CIMB (CIMB.KL), says his country is
"at a crossroads" ahead of elections that his brother, the prime
minister, must call within weeks. The same can be said of his
bank.
A $3.7 billion Asia expansion by CIMB, aiming where others
have failed to build a regional powerhouse by tapping
fast-growing markets, is running into stiff headwinds from
competition, rising costs and capital constraints.
Southeast Asia's fifth-largest bank affirmed its pan-Asian
ambitions last year when it acquired the equity and corporate
finance businesses in the region of Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Plc (RBS.L).
The combined operation is in its early days, but
shareholders are getting impatient. CIMB stock, after climbing
through much of last year, has pulled back in the wake of the
$140 million deal and lost more than 20 percent since July 2011.
The majority state-owned bank also faces struggles at home
and investor concerns over a failure in the past two years to
deliver on the 18 to 20 percent return on equity (ROE) that the
market had come to expect.
Nazir, 46, acknowledged in an interview with Reuters early
this month the challenges that face Malaysia's No. 2 bank to
make a profitable success of its forays beyond established
footholds in Malaysia and Indonesia.
"We had the explosive growth – which was in many respects
driven by low-hanging fruit," he said at the bank's Kuala Lumpur
headquarters. "We feel that to have ROE expansion from here, we
have to make some changes."
CIMB's ambitious plans risk repeating the disappointments at
other domestic Asian banks such as Samsung Securities Co Ltd
(016360.KS), Daiwa Securities Group Inc (8601.T) and Nomura
Holdings Inc (8604.T) whose regional growth plans fell short.
Nazir said the RBS purchase was a calculated risk, but one
that would allow CIMB to grab a bigger slice of fast-growing
intra-Asian capital flows from global rivals.
"Asia needs a lot of capital but a lot of that capital is
routed through London and New York, and through intermediaries,"
he said. "Asia is today stepping up to say: 'I can do some of
that.' 'I can capitalise on that.'"
BROKERAGE BUILD-OUT
CIMB has a strong Malaysian investment banking franchise
that capitalised on last year's flurry of domestic deals. It
surged to third place in the 2012 Asia IPO bookrunner league
table, according to Thomson Reuters, up from an also-ran 24th a
year earlier, on $2.1 billion worth of deals. The rankings
excluded Japan and Australia. CIMB’s bookrunning credit last
year was 38 percent bigger than rival Malayan Banking Bhd
(MBBM.KL) (Maybank), which was No. 6 in the rankings.
But that wave of IPOs, spurred in large part by a
privatisation drive before the upcoming elections, is expected
to recede dramatically this year, and CIMB has not attempted to
build market share in the now-booming business of helping Asian
companies issue dollar-denominated debt.
In the brokerage business, CIMB is building out an Asia-wide
operation with a research team covering 1,000 companies.
Brokerage build-outs, while a potential boon to sales and
trading desks, are expensive to manage and - especially in Asia
- face heavy competition from local and global players.
Nazir, architect of the bank's decade-long expansion from a
domestic investment bank to a Southeast Asian giant, is unfazed.
"Research will be a differentiator," he said.
He added that it was still too soon to judge the RBS
acquisition. But some in the market already harbour doubts.
UBS said on Feb. 1 it slapped a "sell" rating on CIMB,
seeing "limited scope for ROE expansion in the near term given
the pressure on margins and higher overheads particularly, from
the RBS acquisition".
The deal added less than 1 percent to CIMB's 45,000-strong
workforce, but they were relatively high-wage positions. The RBS
tie-up is already paying off, Nazir said.
"I see deals today – what we’ve won and will execute this
year - that we would not have won as individual franchises," he
told Reuters, citing the $416 million IPO of India's Religare
Health Trust RELI.SI as an example.
Doubts like those at UBS notwithstanding, Nazir's regional
strategy, which aims to reap 60 percent of net profit overseas
by 2015 compared with 43 percent now, still has widespread
backing from investors.
"Without him CIMB would have remained a very
domestic-focused, pure investment bank," said Christopher Wong,
senior investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Ltd,
one of the top 10 investors in CIMB.
"The jury is still out on some of the acquisitions, but even
local competitors are trying to replicate this model."
POLITICAL WINDS
With a Malaysia election due by April, the country's
political winds are inevitably a topic for a CEO with family
ties to the leadership. His father also once served as prime
minister.
But Nazir, whose career at CIMB spans more than two decades,
says the bank has steered clear of politics. He rejects the idea
that a change in government would threaten its interests, or
that his brother Najib Razak's position as finance minister and
prime minister presents a potential conflict of interest.
"At the end of the day, whoever is in government will not
want to do anything to undermine what is a very valuable
investment for the Malaysian government," he said.
Politics aside, CIMB faces challenges on its home turf from
heightened competition.
Maybank, the country's biggest bank, has gained at CIMB's
expense in some areas of consumer and commercial banking, as it
more aggressively chases a boom in consumer debt. CIMB makes 90
percent of its revenue from Malaysia and Indonesia.
Maybank shares, also bolstered by a higher dividend yield of
5.7 percent versus CIMB's 3.8 percent, climbed 7.6 percent over
the course of 2011 and 2012, while CIMB lost nearly 12 percent.
CIMB has also struggled with costs as it revamps its
consumer business and absorbs RBS-related expenses. Its
cost-to-income ratio, at 56.6 percent in the third quarter of
last year, was by far the highest among its Malaysian peers.
Some analysts said capital constraints could impede CIMB's
efforts to expand and consolidate. They note it is aiming to
raise its core equity tier 1 ratio - a measure of capital
adequacy - to about 10 percent from an estimated 8 percent now
to meet stricter Basel 3 requirements on capital from this year.
CIMB has proposed a dividend reinvestment scheme in the
first half of 2013 to bolster its capital reserve, offering
investors a choice of receiving shares instead of dividends.
CIMB's recent sales of its insurance business will also help
relieve it of extra capital requirements under Basel 3, Nazir
said.
"I don’t think we’re capital constrained. We’re comfortable
with our capital levels."
