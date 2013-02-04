India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in power sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp Ltd and Rural Electrification Corp Ltd gain on speculation the government is preparing to offer new incentives to revive stalled power projects. * "Power Finance Corp will be the biggest beneficiary of reforms in the sector," said Kishor Ostwal, CMD, CNI research. * Expectations of good earnings by peer Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) later in the day, is also seen helping the stock. * PFC shares up 5.5 percent while REC rise 4.5 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.