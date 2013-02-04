* The 30-share BSE index is up 0.17 percent while the 50-share NSE index rises 0.1 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd gains 4.8 percent after briefly plunging as much as 10 percent on Friday because of a technology trading glitch from brokerage Religare Capital Markets. * Power Finance Corp Ltd and Rural Electrification Corp Ltd shares gain over 4 percent each on speculation the government is preparing to offer new incentives to revive stalled power projects. * ICICI Bank adds 1.8 percent after falling 3.4 percent in the previous two sessions. * Bank of Baroda shares fall 6.5 percent after the bank's October-December earnings disappointed investors. * Shares in IDFC fell 4.5 percent after the lender and consultant for infrastructure projects registered a weak loan growth in the December quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)