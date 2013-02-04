* India call rate dips to a four-month low of 7.40 percent in afternoon trades as banks are adequately covered in the second week of the reporting fortnight, as per Clearing Corp data. Overnight call at 7.50/55 percent versus 7.75/85 at Friday's close. * Repo bids have eased to 720.25 billion rupees after staying above 1 trillion rupees for three successive sessions. * Indian money market rates remain elevated with certificates of deposits, commercial paper rates having shot up over the past week. * The three-month CP is at 9.0438 percent versus 8.6625 percent about a week back. * Fund managers say supply pressures on account of rollover of CDs that mature in February and March are keeping rates elevated. * Mutual funds have also not seen great inflows in the new year, which has acted as a dampener on demand. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 144.26 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.82 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)