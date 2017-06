* USD/INR off lows as stocks turn negative, short-covering seen, say dealers. The pair at 53.10/12 versus the low of 52.91 hit earlier in the day. * Dealer at a state-run bank says traders had gone short ahead of state-run power-finance firm's $250 million inflows, but are now cutting short positions. * Local stocks trading down 0.24 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)