* Fund plans to sell $18 billion less of assets in 2013/14
* Holding review of investment targets, asset allocations
around April
* Chairman says JGBs' place in portfolio should be debated
* JGBs currently account for two-thirds of $1.2 trillion
portfolio
* GPIF chairman doesn't think Japan's equity market is
overheated
* Sees room for equities to rise further
By Chikafumi Hodo and Takaya Yamaguchi
TOKYO, Feb 4 Japan's Government Pension
Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's biggest public pension fund
with invesments mostly held in Japanese government bonds, plans
to sell 1.7 trillion yen ($18.4 billion) fewer assets to pay
pensions in 2013/14 than it sells this fiscal year.
GPIF Chairman Takahiro Mitani told Reuters in an interview
on Monday that the fund, whose portfolio of $1.2 trillion is
bigger than the Mexican economy, will review its long-term
investment target and portfolio allocation model around April.
The review should include a discussion of the investment
strategy towards Japanese government bonds, which form
two-thirds of GPIF's portfolio, Mitani said, as yields on
10-year JGBs were languishing at around 0.8 percent.
Meantime, he said, the fund plans to raise about 4.7
trillion yen for pension payouts for the financial year starting
in April, down 26.6 percent from the planned sale of 6.4
trillion yen during the current year.
"We have already completed securing the necessary amount of
cash needed for pension payouts for the current business year,"
Mitani added.
GPIF became a net asset seller for the first time in
2009/10, and investors in JGBs closely follow the fund's sales.
The public fund cashed out about 2.54 trillion yen of
domestic bonds and foreign bonds during 2011/12.
Mitani, a former Bank of Japan executive also said that he
did not think Japan's equity market was overheating, despite a
near 30 percent climb since mid-November, and that foreign
investors' perceptions of the Japanese market had improved since
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power in December.
"Regarding the question on whether or not Japanese shares
are near their top, I would say I don't think so," Mitani said.
REVIEWING ALLOCATIONS, DEBATING JGBS
Last year, a Board of Audit report, requested by the upper
house of the national assembly, called for the public fund to
consider reviewing its target and allocations.
Under the current mid-term plan, the public pension fund is
required to raise a nominal annual return of 3.2 percent, or 1.1
percent above the rate of change in nominal wages.
GPIF allocates its funds in four conventional asset classes
-- foreign equities, domestic equities, foreign bonds and
domestic bonds.
It makes allocations in line with its model portfolio, which
give a weighting of 11 percent to domestic stocks, 67 percent to
domestic bonds, 9 percent to foreign stocks, 8 percent to
foreign bonds and 5 percent to short-term assets.
Mitani said he did not know whether it was necessary to
change the portfolio drastically, but welcomed the forthcoming
review, and particularly as it would give a chance to debate
JGBs' place in the portfolio.
"This will be a good opportunity to review our mid-term
investment target," the chairman said.
The public fund is making an effort to improve its
investment returns.
GPIF plans to complete the selection of asset management
companies to manage its $136.05 billion foreign equities
portfolio around summer, Mitani said.
Mitani said GPIF was in the second stage of its selection
process, having whittled down the number of candidates after
issuing a tender in June.
GPIF last chose fund managers for foreign stocks in March
2009, when it appointed 14 asset managers for its foreign stocks
portfolio.
GPIF is expected to start the process of picking new
managers for Japanese equity investment once the foreign equity
managers have been selected, Mitani said.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
