* India's overnight cash rates slipped to a low of 7 percent for the first time in four months, data from the clearing house (CCIL) showed. * The low reflected on Reuters system was 7.10 percent, its lowest since Oct. 5. * Traders said there were only a few deals at the lower levels with the weighted average rate remaining at 7.79 percent. * Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 165.64 billion rupees. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)