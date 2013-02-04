Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2025
Coupon 2.75 pct
Reoffer price 103.373
Yield 2.435 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 71.9bp
over the 6.25 pct January 2024 DBR
Payment Date February 11, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citi, HSBC, RBC CM, Societe Generale CIB
& Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.3 billion
euro when fungible
ISIN XS0807336077
Data supplied by International Insider.