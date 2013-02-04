Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower JC DECAUX SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 08, 2018
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.497
Yield 2.107 pct
Spread 95 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.4bp
over the OBL#165
Payment Date February 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN FR0011413863
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.