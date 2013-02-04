Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (Land NRW)

Issue Amount $100 million

Maturity Date July 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price 101.601

Reoffer price 101.601

Payment Date February 06, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $600 million when fungible

ISIN DE000NRW0EX0

Temp ISIN DE000NRW21M7

