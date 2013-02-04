Feb 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Monday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (Land NRW)
Issue Amount $100 million
Maturity Date July 11, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp
Issue price 101.601
Reoffer price 101.601
Payment Date February 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $600 million when fungible
ISIN DE000NRW0EX0
Temp ISIN DE000NRW21M7
