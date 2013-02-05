* USD/INR likely to trade with gains as risk assets are again off table, say dealers. The pair last closed at 53.285/295, coming off a three-and-a-half month low hit earlier in session. * Most Asian currencies are trading with losses. For a snapshot, see. * Fitch Ratings says India government's commitments, policy moves "encouraging", but implementation remains key. * The pair's gains may be kept in check by still strong capital inflows into local stocks and upcoming NTPC share sale-related flows. * Nifty futures in Singapore are trading 0.41 percent lower while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.77 percent down. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)