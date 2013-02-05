* Indian federal bond yields may ease as crude oil cools. Buying likely after rise in yields on Monday, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 7.94 percent, up 3 basis points. * Oil futures dropped alongside equities on Monday as traders took profits after three weeks of gains and after a rise of about 10 percent rise in oil prices since the beginning of December. * RBI to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds on Friday, including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark paper. * Dealers say existing 10-year paper will see more sales as RBI has been raising outstanding limits, so paper's liquidity not a concern. * Fitch Ratings says India reforms 'encouraging', but government must meet fiscal deficit targets. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday as higher yields attracted buyers and stock market losses and political news from Europe fed a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)