* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.5 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.9 percent. * Asian shares ease on Tuesday as investors book profits from recent strong rallies in the face of weak U.S. data and worries that a potential political shake-up could disrupt the euro zone's efforts to resolve its debt crisis. * Foreign investors bought 8.57 billion rupees of stocks while domestic institutions sold 5.92 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index fell 0.15 percent. * Also on watch, a panel of ministers headed by Finance Minister P Chidambaram is expected to meet on Tuesday to finalise the day and the floor price of the government's 9.5 percent stake sale in state-run power major NTPC. * Earnings: UCO Bank, UB Holdings. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)