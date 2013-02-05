* USD/INR rises to near 1-week high in initial trades, but selling pushes down pair, say dealers. Pair at 53.33/34 after rising to 53.50, vs 53.285/295 last close. * Foreign fund flows continue to be robust with provisional net buy of $160.92 million on Monday in equities. * Pair has initial resistance at 53.37-40 which capped the dollar rebounds last week but sturdier resistance at 53.60-65, a previous support base last week, now turned solid resistance. * Fitch Ratings says India government's commitments, policy moves "encouraging", but implementation remains key. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)