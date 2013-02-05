* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges down 1 basis point to 7.93 percent as global crude oil prices ease. * Traders expect rangebound movement in the 10-year paper ahead of the 120 billion rupees debt sale on Friday, which includes 60 billion rupees worth of the benchmark paper. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 7.90 to 7.95 percent band on Tuesday. * Brent crude slipped towards $115 per barrel, giving up some of its gains from the last three weeks, on renewed euro zone worries and a slightly firmer dollar. * Fitch Ratings says India reforms 'encouraging', but government must meet fiscal deficit targets. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)