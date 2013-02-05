* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose as much as 4.5 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its generic version of ovarian cancer drug Doxil made by Johnson & Johnson in the U.S. market. * "Doxil generic approval came in as a positive surprise. This would add US$70-$100m in high margin sales for FY14 until further generic competition comes in," CLSA said in a note on Tuesday. * Shares in the drugmaker also gained after subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd posted a 42 percent growth in October-December net profit. * Sun Pharma shares were up 3.7 percent as of 0631 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; kaustubh. kulkarni@thomsonreuters.com)