By Leika Kihara
TOKYO Feb 5 Pimco is shifting funds away from
super-long Japanese government bonds into shorter-term debt on
expectation the government's pro-growth policy and the central
bank's more aggressive fight against deflation fighter will lead
to a steepening yield curve, the head of its Japanese portfolio
management said.
The Bank of Japan has taken its first step toward a regime
shift by setting a 2 percent inflation target and reverting away
from its past stance of tolerating deflation, said Tomoya
Masanao.
"With the 2 percent inflation target now in place, whoever
becomes the next BOJ governor will certainly be more aggressive
in easing monetary policy than (incumbent Masaaki) Shirakawa,"
Masanao told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"The BOJ had said it will keep interest rates low for a long
time. Now it's saying it will keep rates low for 'very long',"
he said, adding that expectations of prolonged ultra-easy policy
will keep 10-year Japanese government bond (JGB) yields in a
range of 0.7 percent to 1 percent this year.
Shirakawa said on Tuesday he would leave the BOJ three weeks
earlier than the end of his five-year term on April 8, to match
the retirement day of his two deputies. [ID:nL4N0B55MT]
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made aggressive fiscal and
monetary stimulus to beat deflation the centrepiece of his
campaign in last year's lower house election that brought his
party to power. Under heat, the central bank doubled its
inflation target to 2 percent and made an open-ended commitment
on asset purchases next year.
"The government is now taking a pro-growth strategy. The BOJ
has shifted to a stance of seeking mild inflation. Given such
changes in environment, you can't be taking the same approach on
JGBs as in the past," Masanao said.
Investors must demand more premium for holding super-long
JGBs on expectation that Abe's policies may finally pull Japan
out of deflation, as well as the small but potential risk that
they may drive up bond yields on fear Japan will have to sell
more bonds than markets can absorb to finance huge fiscal
spending, he said.
Pimco has been reshuffling its portfolio to shorten the
average duration of its JGB holdings to about seven- to
eight-years from about 10 years, betting on a steepening of the
yield curve, he added.
California-based Pimco, or the Pacific Investment Management
Co, is the world's biggest bond fund manager with about $2
trillion in assets under management globally.
