* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch expects the Reserve Bank of India to purchase 180 billion rupees ($3.38 billion) in bonds via open market operations (OMOs) by March 2013. * That combined with the RBI's cut in the cash reserve ratio and continued cuts in the repo rate will ease liquidity, bringing the money market liquidity deficit to 700 billion to 1 trillion rupees in February and March, BofA-Merill adds. * The RBI should cut interest rates by 25 basis points each in May and June, the investment bank adds. ($1 = 53.2550 rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)