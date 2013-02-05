BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* USD/INR keeping gains as local stocks remain in red, oil buying supports, say dealers. Pair at 53.34/35 vs 53.285/295 last close. It has traded in a 53.2050-53.42 band. * Pair earlier fell to a low of 53.2050, which dealers say was largely due to selling by a private petrochem company. * Dealers cite good two-way interest with some flow-related selling and subsequent oil buying. * Some selling may come in if pair rises to 53.45-53.48 levels, adds dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/krishnakumar.k@thomsonreute rs.com)
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T