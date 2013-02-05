BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Bank of India make a sharp fall before quickly recovering in what some traders describe as a "freak" trade. * Trading at 336.65 rupees, down 1.2 percent, Bank of India shares suddenly fell to 314 rupees, down 7.8 percent on the day, at around 12:20 p.m IST. The shares, however, recover to 337.35. * On Friday, shares of Tata Motors and Ultratech Cement fell as much as 10 percent due to a technology glitch at India's Religare Capital that caused "unintended transactions", the brokerage said. * The National Stock Exchange, where the Bank of India trade occurred, did not have any immediate comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com, manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.