* Shares in Bank of India make a sharp fall before quickly recovering in what some traders describe as a "freak" trade. * Trading at 336.65 rupees, down 1.2 percent, Bank of India shares suddenly fell to 314 rupees, down 7.8 percent on the day, at around 12:20 p.m IST. The shares, however, recover to 337.35. * On Friday, shares of Tata Motors and Ultratech Cement fell as much as 10 percent due to a technology glitch at India's Religare Capital that caused "unintended transactions", the brokerage said. * The National Stock Exchange, where the Bank of India trade occurred, did not have any immediate comment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com, manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)