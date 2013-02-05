* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent, tracking a global risk-off mood with investors booking profits post recent rallies following weak U.S. data. * Traders say a drop in global crude oil prices also aiding sentiment for debt but investors are refraining from adding large positions ahead of the upcoming 120 billion rupees debt sale on Friday, which includes 60 billion rupees of the benchmark bond. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 7.90 to 7.95 percent band during the session. * Brent crude slipped towards $115 per barrel giving up some of its gains from the last three weeks, on renewed euro zone worries and a slightly firmer dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)