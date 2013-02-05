BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent, tracking a global risk-off mood with investors booking profits post recent rallies following weak U.S. data. * Traders say a drop in global crude oil prices also aiding sentiment for debt but investors are refraining from adding large positions ahead of the upcoming 120 billion rupees debt sale on Friday, which includes 60 billion rupees of the benchmark bond. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 7.90 to 7.95 percent band during the session. * Brent crude slipped towards $115 per barrel giving up some of its gains from the last three weeks, on renewed euro zone worries and a slightly firmer dollar. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T