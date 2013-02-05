* Shares in United Spirits gain 3.4 percent following media reports that India's securities market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, has cleared Diageo Plc's open offer for the Indian company. * A SEBI spokesman told Reuters the regulator has issued final observations on the offer but would not comment beyond that. * SEBI was due to issue its judgement on the open offer component of Diageo's $2.1 billion deal for United Spirits. * Competition Commission of India has the final approving rights on the whole deal. * United Spirits officials were not immediately available for comment. Diageo was not immediately reachable. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com, manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)