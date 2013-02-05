BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares in United Spirits gain 3.4 percent following media reports that India's securities market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India, has cleared Diageo Plc's open offer for the Indian company. * A SEBI spokesman told Reuters the regulator has issued final observations on the offer but would not comment beyond that. * SEBI was due to issue its judgement on the open offer component of Diageo's $2.1 billion deal for United Spirits. * Competition Commission of India has the final approving rights on the whole deal. * United Spirits officials were not immediately available for comment. Diageo was not immediately reachable. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com, manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T