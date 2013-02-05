* India's overnight cash rates continue to hover around the call rate, trading at 7.75/7.80 percent versus 7.75/7.85 percent last close. * The call rate slipped to a low of 7 percent for the first time in four months on Monday, data from the clearing house (CCIL) showed. But dealers said only a few deals took place at the lower levels with the weighted average rate remaining at 7.79 percent. * Repo bids ease significantly, falling to 583.2 billion rupees on Tuesday. * An analyst says lower repo bids this week have been on account of expected government spending as the budget and fiscal year end is approaching, a time when spending picks up. * Total volumes reported on the CCIL were at 127.30 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.80 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)