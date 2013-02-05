* The BSE index falls 0.4 percent, and the 50-share NSE
index also down 0.5 percent, heading for a fifth day of
fall in six sessions.
* Shares continue their fall ever since the Reserve Bank of
India spoke with caution about future rate cuts during its
policy announcement on Jan. 29.
* Falls in domestic shares on Tuesday also track weaker global
stock markets as political uncertainty in Spain and Italy revive
worries about the debt crisis.
* Blue-chip shares lead declines: Cigarette maker ITC
falls 1 percent, after gaining 7.3 percent in January.
* ICICI Bank shares fall 1 percent, heading towards
their third fall in four sessions after reporting its
October-December earnings.
* Bharat Heavy Electricals shares down 3 percent,
extending their fall after October-December earnings
disappointed investors.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)