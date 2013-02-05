* The BSE index falls 0.4 percent, and the 50-share NSE index also down 0.5 percent, heading for a fifth day of fall in six sessions. * Shares continue their fall ever since the Reserve Bank of India spoke with caution about future rate cuts during its policy announcement on Jan. 29. * Falls in domestic shares on Tuesday also track weaker global stock markets as political uncertainty in Spain and Italy revive worries about the debt crisis. * Blue-chip shares lead declines: Cigarette maker ITC falls 1 percent, after gaining 7.3 percent in January. * ICICI Bank shares fall 1 percent, heading towards their third fall in four sessions after reporting its October-December earnings. * Bharat Heavy Electricals shares down 3 percent, extending their fall after October-December earnings disappointed investors. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)