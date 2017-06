* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap rate down 2 basis points at 7.27 percent while the 1-year rate edged 1 bp lower to 7.63 percent. * Traders say a risk-off mood in global markets is prompting investors to receive OIS rates. * A drop in global crude oil prices also helps. Brent crude slipped towards $115 per barrel on Tuesday, giving up some of its gains from the last three weeks, on renewed euro zone worries and a slightly firmer dollar. * Traders say short-end swaps also likely to be supported by easing domestic liquidity conditions. Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window dropped to 583.20 billion rupees versus 720.25 billion rupees on Monday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)