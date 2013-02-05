BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
BANGALORE (Reuters) February 05 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3232/3301 3236/3306 MEDIUM 30 3292/3441 3302/3446
June 2 The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 3 bids for 19.75 billion rupees ($306.37 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. REPO DATE BIDS BIDS FIXED RECEIVE ACCEPTED RATE D No. AMT (bln No. AMT (bln (%)