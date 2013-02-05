BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Fabege AB
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3.7 pct
Issue price Par
ISIN SE0005036084
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 870 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 15, 2016
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 215bp
Issue price Par
ISIN SE0005036092
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
* CNA announces Scott Weber as new general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: