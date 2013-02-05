Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fabege AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 15, 2016

Coupon 3.7 pct

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005036084

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 870 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 15, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 215bp

Issue price Par

ISIN SE0005036092

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

