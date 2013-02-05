BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.714
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT
Payment Date February 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN XS0888484200
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited
* CNA announces Scott Weber as new general counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: