MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 05, 2023
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 100.925
Reoffer price 100.225
Yield 1.602 pct
Spread 40 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0204477258
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's parent,Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The OFH rating is based on an unch