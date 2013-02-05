MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feb 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.745
Spread Minus 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 24.6bp
over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL#159
Payment Date February 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank & Goldman Sachs
International
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees 10 cents
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RET56
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's parent,Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The OFH rating is based on an unch