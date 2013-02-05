MOVES-Nihar Rach joins Santander syndicate
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - Nihar Rach has joined Santander's debt syndicate team as vice-president, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Feb 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower FCE Bank Plc
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date May 12, 2016
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.602
Reoffer yield 2.004 pct
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 165.3bp
Over the OBL 160
Payment Date February 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),
BBB- (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0888827333
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Mutuel-CIC Home Loan SFH's (CM-CIC HL SFH) obligations de financement de l'habitat (OFH) at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OFH are rated 'AAA', four notches above CM-CIC HL SFH's parent,Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel's (BFCM) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A+'/Stable, which acts as reference IDR for the programme. The OFH rating is based on an unch