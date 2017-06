* India's federal bond yields likely biased up as crude again flares on strong economic data. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 7.92 percent on Tuesday. * Brent crude rose on Tuesday, hitting a 20-week high as positive economic data and strong corporate earnings reports lifted Wall Street stocks and other financial markets. * Dealers say bond yields likely to continue trading in a 7.85-7.95 percent band in the near term till the RBI announces bond buy, new fiscal measures from the government. * Improving liquidity to help bonds ahead of continued supply in February, but will lower OMO hopes. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)