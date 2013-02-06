* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.2 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan rose 0.3 percent. * Asian shares recovered on Wednesday as solid euro zone data calmed nerves jarred by potential political turmoil derailing the region's efforts to resolve its debt crisis, while the prospect of a dovish new governor for the Bank of Japan weakened the yen. * Traders say lack of meaningful triggers ahead of budget should keep markets in a consolidation mode. * Also on watch, the first day of the Reserve Bank of India's central board meeting in eastern city of Guwahati Feb 6-7. * Earnings: Cipla, Tech Mahindra (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)