* USD/INR likely to again make move below 53 on improved global risk appetite, say dealers. The pair last at 53.14/15 on Tuesday, a three-and-a-half month closing low. * Nifty futures in Singapore are trading 0.23 percent up while MSCI's Asia-ex Japan index is 0.3 percent higher. * Most Asian currencies are trading with losses. For a snapshot, see. * The Indian government expects to raise around 120 billion rupees ($2.25 billion) by selling a 9.5 percent stake in state power utility NTPC Ltd in a share auction on Feb. 7, Disinvestment Secretary Ravi Mathur said. * Dealers estimate $300-$500 million of inflows due to NTPC share sale.