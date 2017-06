* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up 1 basis point to 7.93 percent after global crude oil prices resumed their uptrend to scale 20-week highs following positive economic data in the U.S. and strong corporate earnings. * Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to remain in a 7.85 to 7.95 percent range this week until the auction on Friday. * The government is selling 120 billion rupees of bonds, including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark paper on Friday. * Traders say improving cash conditions further dampening hopes for open market operations by the central bank, but should help the market, which will face continuous supply each week this month. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)