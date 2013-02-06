* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 7.9750 percent, higher than 7.9353 percent at last
week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll
of 10 banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day treasury bills, the highest forecast in the
poll was 7.98 percent, while the lowest was 7.93 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell 364-day t-bills at 7.8750
percent versus the auction cut-off of 7.8382 percent two weeks
ago.
* The highest forecast for the 364-day t-bills was 7.90 percent,
the lowest 7.85 percent.
* The RBI will auction 50 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50
billion rupees of 364-day bills on Wednesday.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)