* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 7.91 percent and off the day's high of 7.93 percent as investors seek to buy the paper at a bargain after recent falls. * The 10-year yield has risen as high as 7.94 percent on Monday and again on Tuesday, from a 29-month low of 7.79 percent hit in mid-January. * "There is good support being seen at 7.93/94 percent levels, think we should see that support hold at least until the auction on Friday," says a senior dealer with a foreign bank. * Yields rose initially on the back of a rise in the global crude oil prices which will continue to be a key trigger in the medium term as high oil prices can push up domestic inflationary pressures. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)