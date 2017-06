* USD/INR losses being kept in check by oil bids, with strong USD also helping, says state-run bank dealer. * Pair at 53.08/09, off three-and-half month 52.87 lows, vs 53.14/15 Tuesday close. * Cites custodial inflows ahead of NTPC Ltd share sale on Thursday. * Pair may extend losses on hopes of more capital inflows. * Dealer tips 52.85-53.15 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)