* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate and the one-year rate both edged up 1 basis point each to 7.28 percent and 7.64 percent respectively, tracking a rise in global crude oil prices. * High oil prices can push up domestic inflationary pressures as India imports nearly two-thirds of its oil requirement. * Brent crude futures held above $116 per barrel after positive economic data from the United States and Europe bolstered the view that the global economy is on the mend. * Traders expect OIS rates to remain range-bound until the inflation data later this month.